Nell S. Case

On Thursday, Bonnie Miller became the 69th Habitat homeowner in Transylvania County. Buying a home of her own for the first time in her life meant so much to Miller. Miller had been renting the same home for 28 years when she was told it was to be sold. Not having the need to look for a rental home in decades, Miller was shocked by how rental prices had soared. With her only income being disability and social security, she did not qualify for a traditional mortgage and could not find an apartment she could afford.