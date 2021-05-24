newsbreak-logo
Brevard, NC

Nell S. Case

transylvaniatimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNell S. Case, 87, of Brevard, passed away May 21, 2021, in Transylvania Regional Hospital, after a period of declining health. She was a native of Brevard, a devoted wife, loving mother and dedicated nurse who practiced at multiple Transylvania County health care facilities in a career spanning nearly 40 years.

