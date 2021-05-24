Nell S. Case

American Legion & Auxiliary, meets first Monday of each month, 6 p.m .; dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Legion Hall, 55 E. Jordan St. Now a non-smoking facility. American Association of University Women, AAUW branch meetings are held at the St. Timothy’s Methodist Church, across from Straus Park entrance on Asheville Highway the second Tuesday of every month from September through May. With the exception of January and February when meetings are held at noon due to inclement weather potential, in other months, regular branch meetings are held at 7 p.m. Holiday and Award luncheons in December and May are held at noon at “a designated location.” More information at http://www.brevard-nc.aauw.net/programs.