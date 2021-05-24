newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danbury, CT

Danbury needs hundreds of new housing units over next decade to meet population demand

By WLAD Newsroom
98q.com
 5 days ago

A task force of Danbury officials have received a report that the city needs at least 330 new homes and 425 new apartments over the next decade to keep pace with a projected 6 percent increase in population. Danbury's population has grown by 13-percent over the past decade. Consultant RKG...

98q.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Real Estate
Danbury, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Danbury, CT
Business
City
Danbury, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Units#Public Housing#Increased Demand#Consultant Rkg Associates#Danbury Homes#Danbury Officials#Population#Owner Occupied Housing#Community Character Plan#Public Comment#Master Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Danbury, CTwlad.com

Candlewood Lake Authority requests significant funding increase

The five towns surrounding Candlewood Lake are being asked to pay more for increased patrols on the water. The Candlewood Lake Authority is seeking a more than 60-percent increase in their budget. The five towns paid about $86,000 this year, but the CLA is asking for $139,000 this year. They say this is in anticipation of a busy summer based on new vessel registrations, boating certificates, boating education classes and inquiries about dock space. The Danbury City Council signed off on flat funding in Mayor Joe Cavo's budget. Brookfield's budget vote is tomorrow, and town officials are seeking resident's input on a slightly lower request. New Milford officials have proposed the full increase, with a budget referendum set for tomorrow. Sherman has approved the full allocation while New Fairfield’s Board of Finance approved the full increase, with the Annual Town Meeting set for later this month.
Connecticut StateNorwalk Hour

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 bonuses, Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and have to hold their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Middletown Press

No 'mask police': Face coverings to come off at some Danbury area town halls

Vaccinated residents may remove their masks beginning Wednesday at some town halls in the Danbury area. “There is a little nervousness about that because it’s going to be on the honor system,” said Matt Knickerbocker, first selectman in Bethel, where the municipal center will stop requiring masks for vaccinated individuals beginning Wednesday.
New Milford, CTNewsTimes

7-Eleven opens at Route 7 Travel Plaza in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — The new 7-Eleven gas station on the town’s Route 7 Travel Plaza is finally open for business. Two state representatives, the mayor, and town residents gathered for opening day May 15 at the convenience store on Still River Road and Route 7. The new store, owned by...
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Lamont Pushes For Wider Broadband Access In Connecticut

Connecticut has twice as many residents who lack broadband as Massachusetts, which has two times the population of Connecticut. That’s according to an independent research agency called Broadband Access. Governor Ned Lamont is using the Broadband Access report to convince lawmakers to pass his universal broadband accessibility bill. The legislation...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

With predictions of job losses and an economic slowdown, a UConn study backs car dealers in their fight to block Tesla sales in Connecticut

A recent analysis by the UConn School of Business says legislation allowing Tesla, Rivian and other electric car manufacturers to open sales showrooms in the state would threaten jobs and economic growth, backing a key argument by car dealers fighting legislation allowing the competitors to bypass dealerships. The study, “The Economic Impact of Connecticut’s Auto Dealer Network,” by the ...
Connecticut Statebondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
Danbury, CThamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Danbury: Autism Behavioral Health

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Autism Behavioral Health!. Three...
Connecticut StateCredit Union Times

Credit Unions in Connecticut and Texas Appoint New CEOs

Howard Brady will become president/CEO of the American Eagle Financial Credit Union in East Hartford, Connecticut’s second largest financial cooperative by assets. Brady will succeed current President/CEO Dean Marchessault who publicly announced last week his plans to retire at the end of the year.