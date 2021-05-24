newsbreak-logo
Danbury, CT

Bill backed by local lawmaker on unemployment experience account signed into law

By WLAD Newsroom
 5 days ago

A bill has been signed by the Governor that removes COVID-19 related layoffs from the unemployment experience account. Danbury State Senator Julie Kushner says the measure seeks to limit further fiscal issues amid an already difficult economy. As the unemployment experience rate depends on the amount of benefits former employees...

Connecticut StateMiddletown Press

Long-term unemployed in CT eligible for $1,000 return-to-work bonuses

Connecticut’s long-term unemployed who go back to work will be paid $1,000 “signing bonuses,” Gov. Ned Lamont announced on Monday. Eligible recipients in the $10-million incentive program have to be out of work for eight to 10 weeks and retain their new jobs for two months. Applications for the program, which Lamont said would be administered by the Department of Labor and the Department of Revenue Services, start on May 24.
Hartford, CTEyewitness News

State offering $1,000 to the unemployed who find jobs

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut's governor is offering a new initiative to get the people of Connecticut back to work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced the "Back to Work CT Initiative," which will give people a $1,000 signing bonus when they get a new job.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Gov. Lamont says Connecticut will pay $1,000 bonus to first 10,000 people who get jobs. Program aims to get long-term unemployed back to work.

With some business owners saying they are having trouble finding workers, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced a plan Monday to pay a $1,000 signing bonus to the first 10,000 long-term unemployed workers who land a job. “Starting on Monday, Connecticut is going to offer you a $1,000 signing bonus,’' Lamont said at his regular Monday afternoon press briefing. “You see the big athletes get a ...
Connecticut StatePosted by
i95 ROCK

DMV and Other Connecticut State Agencies To Fully Re-Open June 1

More good news in our quest to get back to some sort of normal. Looks like Connecticut State Agencies will re-open for business on June 1. I know one of the things your missed more than anything during the pandemic was waiting in that long line at the DMV. Well as of June 1, you'll be able to experience that feeling all over again. For many it will feel like the first time.....not.
Connecticut StateEyewitness News

CT businesses able to come up with mask mandate policies

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Soon, the state’s rule for wearing a mask indoors will be no more for vaccinated people, following in step with the CDC’s reversal last week. Governor Ned Lamont is making it clear each individual business can make their own policy with this, so while some still plan to enforce masks, there’s a growing number going mask-free, particularly big box stores.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

20% of Connecticut child care centers have closed since COVID-19, and preschool capacity has dropped, posing challenges as workers return to their jobs

About 20% of Connecticut’s child care centers have permanently closed since the coronavirus pandemic, and preschool capacity has dropped by more than 10,000 slots since 2020, leaders of the nonprofit Connecticut Voices for Children said Monday as they released a new report on early childhood during COVID-19. At the same time, the state’s child care costs remain the fifth-highest in the nation, ...
Danbury, CTwlad.com

Candlewood Lake Authority requests significant funding increase

The five towns surrounding Candlewood Lake are being asked to pay more for increased patrols on the water. The Candlewood Lake Authority is seeking a more than 60-percent increase in their budget. The five towns paid about $86,000 this year, but the CLA is asking for $139,000 this year. They say this is in anticipation of a busy summer based on new vessel registrations, boating certificates, boating education classes and inquiries about dock space. The Danbury City Council signed off on flat funding in Mayor Joe Cavo's budget. Brookfield's budget vote is tomorrow, and town officials are seeking resident's input on a slightly lower request. New Milford officials have proposed the full increase, with a budget referendum set for tomorrow. Sherman has approved the full allocation while New Fairfield’s Board of Finance approved the full increase, with the Annual Town Meeting set for later this month.
Connecticut Statewshu.org

Lamont Pushes For Wider Broadband Access In Connecticut

Connecticut has twice as many residents who lack broadband as Massachusetts, which has two times the population of Connecticut. That’s according to an independent research agency called Broadband Access. Governor Ned Lamont is using the Broadband Access report to convince lawmakers to pass his universal broadband accessibility bill. The legislation...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity trending downward as Connecticut prepares to reopen

As Connecticut prepares for a major reopening Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 metrics continue to trend in a promising direction, with weekly positivity rates and hospitalizations maintaining a steady decline. By midweek, Gov. Ned Lamont plans to lift social distancing requirements and capacity limits, allowing bars to reopen and eliminating the mask mandate for vaccinated people — with the ...
Connecticut StateCredit Union Times

Credit Unions in Connecticut and Texas Appoint New CEOs

Howard Brady will become president/CEO of the American Eagle Financial Credit Union in East Hartford, Connecticut’s second largest financial cooperative by assets. Brady will succeed current President/CEO Dean Marchessault who publicly announced last week his plans to retire at the end of the year.
Connecticut Statebondbuyer.com

Connecticut rides ratings grand slam into $1 billion GO sale

Connecticut officials enter this week’s $1 billion general obligation bond sale armed with four upgrades in six weeks, including three within two days last week. Fitch Ratings on Friday upgraded the state’s GO rating to AA-minus. One day earlier, Kroll Bond Rating Agency and S&P Global Ratings elevated Connecticut to AA and A-plus, respectively.
Connecticut StateNBC Connecticut

Connecticut's Child Care Crisis Continues

CARE FOR KIDS: Few Childcare Spaces Available in Connecticut. Connecticut was already 50,000 child care slots short before the pandemic. Now it’s at 72% of its pre-pandemic capacity. With parents headed back to the office, a new report looks at whether they will be able to afford to go back to work or find a slot.
ncadvertiser.com

GOP says reopen the state Capitol; Dems say no

Despite the scheduled May 19 reopening of bars and restaurants, the State Capitol in Hartford will remain closed for at least the remainder of the legislative session, which ends at midnight on June 9. Majority Democratic leaders of the House and Senate said Friday that there is no screening process...
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

After pleading for years, law enforcement in Connecticut finally has the power to issue investigative subpoenas, but prosecutors can use them only to investigate the police.

State prosecutors have pleaded for decades for a law enforcement tool their colleagues almost everywhere else in the country use routinely to crack open criminal conspiracies from gang murders to political bribery: An investigative subpoena that can be used to force reluctant witnesses to talk to investigators. The prosecutors got...
Connecticut StateStamford Advocate

Getting there: Connecticut DOT hearings won't change anything

Our state government certainly moves in mysterious ways. The Connecticut legislature seems unable to even discuss the crucial replenishing of the Special Transportation Fund to keep mass transit rolling, but they found hours to debate the merits of declaring pizza the “official state food.” Really?. Kudos to the nine lawmakers...
Connecticut Statetheintelligencer.com

Opinion: For CT's struggling families, stimulus check won't provide stability

Although Connecticut has a higher percentage of affluent individuals and families than most other states, far too many of our residents face a very different reality. Hard-working people who are essential to every community’s success — child care workers, home health care aides, restaurant workers, car mechanics, office assistants — struggle to make ends meet on what their jobs pay. Connecticut needs a policy and a plan to support these workers and their families. We need to increase our state earned income tax credit and create a child tax credit.