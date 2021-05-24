Safe Anesthesia for Your Cat Begins at Home
Every cat parent I know worries when a cat has to go under anesthesia, including me. Even though I’ve assisted with all sorts of anesthetic procedures and surgeries in my years working in veterinary clinics, and even though I understand how it all works and what constitutes safe anesthetic practice, it still doesn’t completely take the worry out of it. But did you know that there is something you can do at home that will not only make the trip to the vet clinic less stressful, but will also make anesthesia safer?consciouscat.net