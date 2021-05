LEGO recently revealed their impressive new Infinity Gauntlet 76191 set, but that's not all LEGO has coming for the Infinity Saga. Those who love watching the third act of Avengers: Endgame are in luck because a new set has leaked that showcases the massive battle at Avengers headquarters, though you actually get to see the HQ in all its glory before it gets destroyed by Thanos' warship. That would be impressive enough, but the set features a host of other hero and villain minifigs and other unique elements, and you can check them all out in the leaked image below.