ST. LOUIS — St. Clair County is turning to one of the most distinctive voices in Hollywood in the hopes of administering more COVID-19 vaccines. The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency shared a Cameo video from Gilbert Gottfried Tuesday. In the video message, Gottfried reiterated a messaged that county officials have been sharing for weeks: that vaccines are available at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds. The site is open every day except for Wednesdays.