Area legislator backs Gov.'s proposed no-tax-increase budget

The Bethel mill rate for the coming fiscal year could change, even though the Board of Finance has adopted the rate for real, personal and motor vehicle property. The Board of Selectmen held a Special Meeting on Tuesday to delay the final setting of the rate to May 24th. First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker says the town Charter calls for the rate to be set no later than 15 days after the referendum, but there's an issue pending. Bethel will receive $5.7 million dollars over two years and the town is expecting guidance from U.S. Treasury Department on what those funds can and can not be used for. The Governor issued order allowing Boards of Selectmen to alter the budget timeline to accommodate unknown factors, such as this. The Selectmen wanted to give the Finance Board time to evaluate income money and possibly soften the blow to taxpayers and reduce the increase. The $81.9 million budget approved recently calls for a 1.9 percent mill rate increase. The May 24 meeting is scheduled for 7pm via Zoom.