Area legislator backs Gov.'s proposed no-tax-increase budget

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 5 days ago

A 26-member coalition calling themselves the Moderate House Democratic Caucus are applauding Governor Lamont’s stance on No Tax Increases for the current biennial budget as budget negotiations begin. Bethel Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan says a responsible approach to the state budget is part of why they were elected, and this is as opportunity to keep that promise. The caucus says Connecticut should take advantage of higher than expected consensus revenue, a healthy rainy day fund, and its strong financial position to pass a budget that does not include tax increases.

