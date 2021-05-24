Local lawmaker seeks to build on Take Back Our Grid Act progress

The five towns surrounding Candlewood Lake are being asked to pay more for increased patrols on the water. The Candlewood Lake Authority is seeking a more than 60-percent increase in their budget. The five towns paid about $86,000 this year, but the CLA is asking for $139,000 this year. They say this is in anticipation of a busy summer based on new vessel registrations, boating certificates, boating education classes and inquiries about dock space. The Danbury City Council signed off on flat funding in Mayor Joe Cavo's budget. Brookfield's budget vote is tomorrow, and town officials are seeking resident's input on a slightly lower request. New Milford officials have proposed the full increase, with a budget referendum set for tomorrow. Sherman has approved the full allocation while New Fairfield’s Board of Finance approved the full increase, with the Annual Town Meeting set for later this month.