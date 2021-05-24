newsbreak-logo
Local lawmaker seeks to build on Take Back Our Grid Act progress

By WLAD Newsroom
wlad.com
 5 days ago

Building on the Take Back Our Grid Act, a local lawmaker is touting a piece of legislation aimed at protecting Connecticut electric customers. Danbury Representative David Arconti led House passage of the bill meant to bring consumer protections and more piece of mind to ratepayers when trying to better understand their electric choices.

