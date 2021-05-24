Danbury Board of Ed meets with search firm looking for next Superintendent
Danbury Board of Ed meets with search firm looking for next Superintendent. The Danbury Board of Education has met with a search firm helping to identify the next Superintendent. Dr Sal Pascarella is retiring July 1st, after 15 years on the job. Ray & Associates is hoping to find a permanent replacement, but if a suitable candidate is not found in that timeframe, an interim will be hired. Applications are being accepted through June 9th for the position with a salary range of $250,000 to $275,000, with a comprehensive benefits package. The job listing notes that the salary will be determined by proven experience, qualifications and meeting Board criteria. The Board of Ed for now is conducting an internal and regional search, rather than a more expensive national search.wlad.com