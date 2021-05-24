newsbreak-logo
SLS Tech continuing education firm to accept bitcoins in Puerto Rico

By Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
newsismybusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLS Tech has become the first remote continuing education company in Puerto Rico to accept cryptocurrencies as one of its payment methods, President Ian Falú said. “Since last year, we had the desire to expand the offer of payment options and we got approaches from users, listening to this possibility. This year we were given the opportunity to implement this alternative and we didn’t hesitate to do so,” said Falú.

newsismybusiness.com
