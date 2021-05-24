SLS Tech continuing education firm to accept bitcoins in Puerto Rico

If you're looking to get away somewhere warm and tropical with its own distinct culture but you don't want to break the bank to do it or lose a good chunk of your vacation in transit, consider Puerto Rico. This U.S. territory has enough to offer just about any traveler: families with young children, solo young adventurers, couples looking for a romantic getaway, and more. And you don't even need a passport to travel there if you're a U.S. citizen.