The Fayette County Board has approved a date for a public hearing to be held concerning a waste transfer station for the county that has become a bit of a controversial topic. During Tuesday evening’s monthly county board meeting, board chairwoman Jenny Waggoner briefly explained the date chosen for the board to discuss and vote on as it fits to the timeline of the process. The date of July 13 was then unanimously approved by the 13 board members in attendance for the meeting. Afterwards, board member Jake Harris asked for it to be on the record that he would not be in attendance for the hearing due to a previously scheduled trip.