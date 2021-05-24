Illinois Lawmakers Close-In On Banning Right To Work

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois is a step away from banning Right to Work laws. The Illinois Senate overwhelmingly passed the plan on Friday. It now heads to the Illinois House. The proposed constitutional amendment would guarantee that people have a ‘right’ to unionize in Illinois. Right to Work laws say people have a ‘right’ to not be forced to join a union, Twenty eight states, including Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, and Wisconsin have Right to Work laws in their states.