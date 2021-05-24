Budget, map to dominate final week of Illinois General Assembly Legislative Session
With just eight scheduled session days left for the Illinois Legislature, two of the biggest issues could come to a head. One could face a legal challenge. Lawmakers continue to craft a budget, which is anticipated to be passed before the May 31 deadline for bills to pass with simple majorities. Then there’s the draft legislative maps. But Republican state Sen. Chapin Rose said without complete data from the U.S. Census, it’s going to be bogus.www.vandaliaradio.com