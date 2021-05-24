newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Budget, map to dominate final week of Illinois General Assembly Legislative Session

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 3 days ago

With just eight scheduled session days left for the Illinois Legislature, two of the biggest issues could come to a head. One could face a legal challenge. Lawmakers continue to craft a budget, which is anticipated to be passed before the May 31 deadline for bills to pass with simple majorities. Then there’s the draft legislative maps. But Republican state Sen. Chapin Rose said without complete data from the U.S. Census, it’s going to be bogus.

www.vandaliaradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chapin Rose
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Lawmakers#Republican Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#Budget#The Illinois Legislature#The U S Census#Bills#Majority Leader#Gov J B Pritzker#Maps#Complete Data#Inaccurate Data#Dominate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Related
Oklahoma City, OKPurcell Register

Oklahoma Legislature closes session; GOP leadership calls it most productive in recent history

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature left the Capitol on Thursday, closing the door on a session that Republican leaders called the most productive in recent history. “I think this is the most comprehensive session that I have seen in the nine years of my service I have experienced here in the House of Representatives,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Illinois Statewjbc.com

Bill passes both chambers of Illinois General Assembly to let Illinois inmates within a year or two of death early release

SPRINGFIELD – The opportunity to say goodbye – surrounded by loved ones – could soon be extended to people who otherwise would be in prison. A bill, which has passed both chambers of the Illinois General Assembly, was inspired by the story of Joe Coleman, a Vietnam veteran who died in prison despite his family’s efforts to get him home for his final days.
Illinois Statenewschannel20.com

Illinois Democrats revise proposed legislative map

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Illinois Senate and House Redistricting Committees released a revision of the proposed legislative map. Democrats say these maps include changes suggested by community groups, advocacy organizations, and individuals at public hearings held this week. After the first proposed map was released last week, many Republicans...
Politicsmountaintimes.info

Historic Legislative session ends

The Vermont Legislature adjourned Friday afternoon May 21. We all agree, it was an historic session. It was the first legislative session to be conducted completely remotely during an international pandemic. And, we also agree that, despite our productivity, we all long to be back in the State House doing the people’s business in person.
PoliticsWorthington Daily Globe

Legislators debrief session with constituents

Schomacker, who is in his sixth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, and Hamilton, in his ninth, shared their views on where the legislature stands now, with a special session slated to begin June 14. Schomacker explained that the budget is a key factor in the need for a...
Springfield, ILvandaliaradio.com

Illinois General Assembly Passes Bill Decriminalizing HIV Transmission

(Springfield, IL) — The Illinois General Assembly is advancing legislation that would decriminalize HIV transmission in the state. A 1989 law made it a crime to spread HIV to another person if you knew you were infected. The new bill would eliminate all criminal statutes related to HIV transmission in Illinois.
Harrisburg, PAleadertimes.com

House GOP tees up legislation on governor’s pandemic powers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican floor leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday proposed keeping in place some parts of Gov. Tom Wolf’s coronavirus disaster declaration until October, but ending fast-track contracting rules and other provisions much sooner. Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County introduced a concurrent resolution under constitutional amendments that voters approved last week […]
Ohio StateCleveland News - Fox 8

New gun access legislation introduced in Ohio General Assembly

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Republicans announced a new piece of firearm legislation Tuesday. State Representative Scott Wiggam, (R-Wayne County) and State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) announced their new bills at a news conference Tuesday. The bills would declare firearm possession, transportation, carrying and training a “life-sustaining essential activity.”. This would...
Illinois StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Illinois Democrats Release Proposed Maps For General Assembly’s House, Senate Districts; Republicans Slam Maps As ‘Effort To Block Fair Elections’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democratic legislators have released proposed maps for the state’s 118 House and 59 Senate districts that they said “ensure the broad racial and geographic diversity of Illinois is reflected in the General Assembly,” but that Republicans called partisan. “Redistricting is about making sure all voices are...
Illinois StateWAND TV

Illinois Democrats release draft legislative maps in redistricting process

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NBC CHICAGO/WAND) - Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly released draft versions of the proposed legislative maps created in the redistricting process Friday evening. Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of district maps for both chambers of the state legislature and the U.S. House districts, as...