There are many things that make Berlin a wonderful town to live in. The Select Board would like to share a public thank you to the following residents:. Addison Muldoon is a student of Hands on Nature and was inspired to raise money to plant trees at XIX Carter. Through her bake sale at Earth Day, she was able to raise $386, which was then matched by Tracia Electric of Berlin. Thank you, Addison, for caring about Mother Nature. We are positive she appreciates it.