Renewable Materials Conference 2021 announces innovation award winners
On May 20, the winners for the innovation award, “Renewable Material of the Year 2021” held at the three-day Renewable Materials Conference 2021 were announced. The three winners include Plantics and Vepa (Netherlands) for a hemp fiber and thermoset bioresin chair collection; LanzaTech (Skokie, Ill., U.S.) for household cleaners produced from recycled carbon from steel emissions; and Carbios (France) for enzymatic recycling of PET, respectively. According to event organizers, this was the first time innovations highlighted covers bio- and CO2-based chemicals and materials, as well as chemical recycling.www.compositesworld.com