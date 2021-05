England is one of the most significant countries to play the beautiful game of football. They have been part of the tremendous elite footballing countries for a long time now. Each generation had a class about them, from Bobby Charlton to David Beckham to Wayne Rooney to now, Harry Kane. Each England side had a class about them, they were destined to win silverware, but it wasn’t meant to be. Euros are less than a month away, and we would weigh out on how England can lineup. We would be predicting the lineup according to the 4-2-3-1 formation often used by Gareth Southgate, head coach of the England team.