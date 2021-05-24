CBS Series NCIS: Los Angeles Cancelled Or Renewed For Season 13?

The Simone Missick-led legal drama All Rise has been canceled after two seasons after facing behind-the-scenes turmoil in its writers' room since its first season, problems that led to creator and co-showrunner Greg Spottiswood's firing in March. All Rise dealt with the lives and relationships of the judges, lawyers, clerks, and law enforcement officers who work at the Los Angeles County Courthouse. Walton Goggins starred in The Unicorn, which was also canceled after two seasons. The comedy followed a single dad who began taking steps to start dating again after his wife's death. "From the get-go, the single-camera Unicorn, starring Walton Goggins, has been, well, an unicorn, on CBS, not quite fitting into the network’s traditional sitcom mold," reports Deadline's Nellie Andreeva. "Yet, the series, which was well received by critics and features one of the strongest comedy casts on TV, had big fans at the highest ranks at CBS, which helped it snag a Season 2 renewal last year for a limited midseason run, which concluded in March. The Unicorn’s linear ratings were among the lowest on CBS but its Live+Same Day delivery was actually higher than that for the renewed S.W.A.T. More than ever this year, it comes down to economics as CBS — and the rest of the broadcast networks — are making their renewal decisions.