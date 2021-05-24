Chipps medals twice to lead PCM girls at state track
DES MOINES — PCM senior Margo Chipps saved the best performances of her final track season for the most important meet of the spring. Chipps had a goal of winning the state championship in the 400-meter hurdles. While that goal was not reached, Chipps still ran season-best times in both of her individual events and returned home with two more state medals during the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium.