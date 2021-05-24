PCM boys compete at state track meet

DES MOINES — The last time Beau Webb ran on the blue oval, he was a freshman competing in the 1,600-meter run.

His final race at Drake Stadium came Friday in the distance medley relay.

And the last run of Webb’s career produced a personal-best 800 split as the Mustangs finished 13th in the Class 2A event.

PCM’s boys track and field team had one other 13th place finish on the weekend at the Iowa High School State Track and Field Championships.

“It felt faster today. It feels amazing. That was the goal, and I got it,” Webb said. “It wasn’t as nerve wracking as it was freshman year. I didn’t let it get to my head today, tried to stay calm and used the adrenaline that you get from being here and put it in the race.”

The distance medley relay team included four seniors in Andrew Mitchell, Jacob Van Winkle, Landon Fenton and Webb. They were 13th in a time of 3 minutes, 44.22 seconds, which was about .3 seconds off a season-best performance.

For Mitchell and Fenton, it was the first time running on the blue oval.

“It was fun for sure. To be able to perform in front of a large crowd again was cool,” Fenton said. “It’s definitely a neat atmosphere. I am definitely glad I got to experience it.”

Mitchell dual sported with golf this spring. Running at the state meet was a good way to end his only track season.

“It was fun,” Mitchell said. “There’s a lot of people here. Our handoffs were good. That’s a positive. That’s what we’ve been working on the most.”

The entire shuttle hurdle team also ran at state for the first time. The group included Gavin Fenton, August Stock, Trey Broderson and Justin Maggard and they finished in 13th in a season-best time of 1:04.48.

Maggard was an alternate for PCM’s last state shuttle hurdle team. He was happy he got to compete this time around in his final track season.

“I kind of had to sit here and watch the team last time. I have always wanted to run here. It was nice to get to take part,” Maggard said. “These guys all stepped up to get us here. It’s one of those hard work pays off type of deals.”

The Mustangs were without Gatlin Boell for the event. Boell was participating with the golf team at districts but Stock stepped in admirably as his replacement. It was the first time this spring that Stock was part of the varsity shuttle hurdle team.

The next best finish for the PCM boys came from Van Winkle in the 200-meter dash. He was 18th in Thursday’s preliminary race. He completed the dash in 23.71 seconds. It took a 22.99 to qualify for Saturday’s final.

“I don’t think I ran great. I felt logged from not running a meet in a while,” Van Winkle said. “I was more loose and ready to go (Friday).”

The other two events the Mustangs participated in were the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.

Unfortunately for PCM, these didn’t go as planned as the Mustangs were 24th in the 4x100 and disqualified in the 4x200 relay.

The 4x100 relay team included Mitchell, Aidan Anderson, Van Winkle and Maggard and they finished in 49.05 after dropping the baton during the race.

The 4x200 team featured the same four runners with Van Winkle as the anchor and Maggard on the third leg. They were disqualified after Anderson ran out of his lane around turn four.

Notes: Anderson made his way back from a broken leg suffered during football season. He ran in two relays at state but admitted to not yet being 100 percent. “I still die off at the end of 200s. I am not quite there yet,” Anderson said. … PCM started the season with a new black uniform but switched to the old white and maroon uniforms for the state meet. “We like these better so we went back to our old ones,” Van Winkle said.