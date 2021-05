Coming soon to Front Street in Poulsbo is an old-school barbershop with some new-age flair, Timeless Cuts. “This has been many, many years in the making,” owner and lead barber Mike Perry said. “It’s a traditional barbershop and what I am trying to do is continue the traditions of what people think of traditional barbering, with a straight razor shave, hot towels … not just an ‘in and out’ experience. A place where you are actually taken care of and the individual gets the barber’s attention.”