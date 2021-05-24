newsbreak-logo
Judge Jim Fun to retire from Washington County Circuit Court

By Max Egener
Posted by 
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mewr0_0a9K4bRB00 Gov. Kate Brown will appoint a replacement for judge who has served on the court for 15 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUC5P_0a9K4bRB00 After 15 years on the bench, Washington County Circuit Judge Jim L. Fun is retiring.

Thanking Fun for his service, Gov. Kate Brown announced May 7 that she will be accepting applications to fill the judicial vacancy.

Fun's planned retirement will take effect Sept. 30.

He currently presides over criminal and family law cases as well as serving as a juvenile court judge.

Fun was first elected to the court for a six-year term following a contested election in 2006. He then ran unopposed in 2012 and 2018.

Prior to becoming a judge, Fun was a deputy district attorney at the Washington County District Attorney's Office starting in 1990.

As a juvenile court judge, he served on the statewide Juvenile Court Improvement Project to improve consistent practices and policies in juvenile court proceedings, Fun said.

As the organizer of Washington County's Juvenile Bench and Bar Committee, he worked to promote extended family foster care placements and improve teenage participation in court hearings, he said.

Fun also supervised Washington County's Mental Health Court, a specialized treatment court that coordinates with mental health experts to support a treatment-focused court outcome, for over 10 years as a criminal court judge.

Additionally, he served as the chair of the board of directors for Washington County's affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness for six years.

Fun was appointed to the Oregon State Bar's Professionalism Commission in 2015 and served on the planning committee of the Oregon State Bar's Trial Advocacy College, he said.

He also presented continuing legal education on "juvenile law, trial advocacy and promoting professionalism to encourage lawful practices, ensure informed decisions by parties, and to facilitate access and participation in the court process," Fun said.

There currently are 15 judges serving on the Washington County Circuit Court, including two pro-tem judges appointed by the Oregon Judicial Department.

Brown has appointed six judges to the Washington County Circuit Court since 2016. Most recently, she appointed Judge Brandon M. Thompson, after Judge Danielle J. Hunsaker resigned and became a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

