newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Ex-Michigan State player Keith Appling arrested following deadly shooting, police say

By The Associated Press, WXYZ Staff, and Scripps National
Posted by 
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCRcT_0a9K0m0K00

Detroit police confirm that Michigan State Police arrested former Michigan State University basketball star Keith Appling Monday morning in Chelsea, Michigan.

Authorities say the 29-year-old was wanted in connection to the shooting death of a 66-year-old man on Detroit's west side.

Police say Appling and the man got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight.

Appling is accused of firing several shots, fatally wounding the man.

The Detroit Free Press reported that the shooting occurred on Saturday at about 7 p.m.

The newspaper reported that state troopers arrested Appling without incident.

Police say a firearm was also discovered and an investigation is ongoing.

Appling played for Michigan State from 2010 to 2014.

He also played basketball overseas and had two brief contracts with the Orlando Magic.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
573K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Basketball
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Chelsea, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Basketball
Chelsea, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chelsea, MI
Basketball
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Chelsea, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Appling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit Police#Michigan State Police#State Troopers#Death Star#Ex Michigan State#Michigan State University#The Detroit Free Press#The Orlando Magic#Incident#Man#Firing#Authorities#West Side#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Detroit, MImiheadlines.com

Jujuan Parks Charged in Three Additional Cases

DETROIT, MI – Jujuan Keenan Parks, 30-years-old, of Detroit, has been charged in connection with three separate occurrences that took place on the west side of Detroit. On December 3rd, 2019, Jujuan Parks was also charged in connection with the homicide of Detroit Police Department (DPD) officer Rasheen McClain. He currently has a jury trial scheduled for August 30, 2021 before Judge Bruce Morrow in Third Circuit Court.