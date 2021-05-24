newsbreak-logo
Kim Kardashian and Drake caught flirting? These new revelations panic the Web

Cover picture for the articleNew information has just fallen! It seems Kim Kardashian and Drake were caught flirting at a private party. For some time now, rumors have been rife in Hollywood and if we are to believe them, Kim Kardashian would not be against the idea of ​​agreeing to a date with Drake. Since going through a divorce from Kanye West, the reality TV star has been a coveted bachelor. If some actors make marriage proposals to her, the rapper would be determined to go out with her. Lately, he was also invited to the launch party of Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand and if we believe the confidences from one source to MTO News, he would have been very close to the beautiful brunette during the evening.

