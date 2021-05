BTS will make their highly anticipated return this Friday with new single “Butter,” and based on early metrics, it’s headed for a huge debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The Korean pop septet released the official teaser for “Butter” on Tuesday. The black and white, 23-second video shows the seven band members standing in a line, dressed in suits, mugging at the camera and showing off some fresh haircuts. They bob their heads in unison to a throbbing, bass-heavy dance groove. The teaser then cuts to a stack of pancakes drenched in syrup with a pat of butter on top. Viewers are treated to one new lyric before the teaser ends: “Get it, let it roll.”