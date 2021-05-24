Dr. Peter Hotez Gives COVID Etiquette Tips For A Semi-Vaccinated World

Register for the program here. Twenty percent of U.S. adults say they will not get a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus. This comes as the White House ramps up its vaccine rollout goals and the FDA prepares to authorize expanding the Pfizer vaccine to more children. Critical care pulmonologist Vin Gupta, MD and Baylor College of Medicine dean Peter Hotez, MD, PhD join Washington Post Live to discuss where we are in the pandemic from vaccines to variants as global virus cases reach alarming heights and doctors combat vaccine hesitancy here at home.