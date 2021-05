The News-Times publishes its last batch of reader letters before the Tuesday, May 18, election.Lopez, Watson, Spross, Thomas best for Hillsboro schools As a mother, kindergarten teacher and community member, it is important to me and my fellow educators of the Hillsboro Education Association (HEA) to elect candidates that share our vision to make our schools better for everyone. During the 2019-2020 school year, my non-binary child had the opportunity to serve as student representative to the school board. Danny was supported by all school board members. Our family was grateful the school board voted to follow state law...