Algoma graduates walk into the future

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlgoma High School’s graduates were able to say goodbye one final time during Sunday’s graduation ceremony. The class’ 39 students filed in the Fulwiler Fieldhouse to celebrate their achievements despite what the pandemic threw at them their final year and a half as Wolves. Superintendent Nick Cochart congratulated the Class of 2021 for paving the way for several successful programs that will leave a mark on the district. Salutatorian Hannah Lee’s comments during the ceremony one were one of gratitude.

