Premier League

FCS vs GRD Live Score – Vincy Premier League T10, Scorecard, 24th May

By Alisha
getindianews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVincy Premier League is back with its 20th match to increase the enthusiasm of the cricket lovers on Monday, 24th May 2021. Two flaming teams are already set up to start the battle in order to defeat their opponent. This match will start at 11:00 PM according to IST and the venue is decided to be at Arnos Vale Ground. The teams who take the responsibility to battle with each other are Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) and Grenadines Divers (GRD). Both the teams are dying to play this match in order to increase their position on the points table and want to see themselves the champion of this season.

getindianews.com
