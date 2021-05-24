newsbreak-logo
Books & Literature

Faber lands Rob Young's 'fascinating journey' through British TV

thebookseller.com
 3 days ago

Faber is to publish Rob Young's non-fiction work on the psyche of Britain, explored through television and film. Faber purchased world English rights from Rogers, Coleridge and White. The book will be released on 5th August in hardback. Growing up in the 1970s, Young’s main storyteller in an era before...

Tom Jones
