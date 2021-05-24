Faber lands Rob Young's 'fascinating journey' through British TV

Last January, my late-onset agoraphobia took a plunge — I joined a weekly Friday night online group for outsider and transgressive authors to share and critique one another’s raw work. Having little idea what to expect, I was initially on edge; only to be warmly welcomed by some of the most sincere and humble/humbled people I’d met in some time. Once the challenging, often white-knuckling works began to be read, I knew I had found my crowd. While this group is serious about their work, they do not take themselves seriously — a cool drink of water in our culture-war wasteland where I felt I was finally able to unfurl, relax, and explore sharper angles of human nature; where style and approach could be discussed and critiqued without judging the actual content it takes to get there.