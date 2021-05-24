newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Tujhse Hai Raabta, 24th May 2021, Written Update, Anupriya Know Gungun is alive!

By Kritika Kumari
getindianews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe episode starts with Abhimanyu as he says that if Malhar puts him in the bar then Kalyani can face problems. He says that Kalyani will lose her respect in society. Aswari who stands there agrees with him. Sarthak tells her not to say anything in between. Malhar gets very angry at Abhimanyu. The next day, Sarthak and Anupriya read the news and get stressed. Kalyani also sees the news on her mobile phone while doing work and gets very angry. Malhar says that Abhimanyu will get punish soon.

getindianews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face#Gunjan Hides#Mobile Phone#Food
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
India
News Break
Society
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Worldgetindianews.com

Molkki 14 May 2021 Today’s Episode Written Update: Virendra Breaks Purvi’s Fast!

The episode starts with Sakshi as she raises some questions and asks Virender to answer them. She says to him that why he is silent. He says to her to give him a chance to explain things. She says to him that she doesn’t want to listen to anything as she learns everything that now he is only Molkki’s husband, not her. She says from now she is no more “Sakshi Virender Pratap Singh” but only Sakshi who doesn’t have any place in his heart. She says otherwise also she has died for her.
Worldgetindianews.com

Ishq Par Zor Nahin, 17th May 2021, Written Update, Ishqi-Ahaan to be married on the wedding pavilion?

Here we are with a written episode update of “Ishq Par Zor Nahi” on 17th May 2021. The episode begins with Ishqui is drunk and she uses to enjoy over here and there, Later Sarala aunty comes there and she uses to taunt her but Ishiqui goes to her and asks why is she hate her this much? I know I’m poor and not match your standard but I’m not that bad which you are thinking of me. Ishiqi uses to hug and then she puts Srala’s hand on her head.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, 19th May 2021, Written Update, Shaurya and Anokhi marrige Twist!

The episode begins with Anokhi as she goes away from Shaury when she sees everyone is around him for taking care of him. Anokhi stands in a corner. Devi asks Shaurya if he is fine or not. Aastha comes to Anokhi and says her to meet Shaurya but she says to her that he is with him. Shaurya comes outside along with his family and sees Anokhi there. He steps forward to her but Shagun comes there and takes him with her in the car. Everyone stands stunned.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya Spots Traitors

Hello entertainers we are present here with the written update of the historical serial “Punyashlok Ahilya Bai” on 18th May 2021. The show is quite interesting to watch as the show is raising the social issue which was prominent at that time the freedom and the need for women’s education. Ahilya is constantly trying to get the right to education and she is trying hard for it but many hurdles are interrupting her goal. From the past few episodes, we are watching her struggle but it seems like her struggle are finally coming to an end.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Molkki 18 May 2021 full episode written update: Sakshi asks Purvi To Stay!

The episode commences with Purvi as she is helping the kids to complete their school homework. Sakshi comes to them and asks Manas if she can help him with his homework. He says to her that maths is a very hard subject and he is doing that, maybe she can’t able to understand. Then Juhi says that Purvi is a college student so she can help them. Sakshi gets shocked to hear that Purvi is studying. Purvi tells Sakshi that she completed his school study in her village and wants to study more.
Worldgetindianews.com

Barrister Babu Today’s Episode 17th May 2021 Written Update: Anirudh Compliment Bondita

We are back with another written update of “Barrister Babu” on 17th May 2021 for the amusement of the audiences. The show is receiving immense love from the side of the audiences and they are loving to watch the exciting track which is currently featuring in the show. In order to get close near to Bondita, Anirudh shifts from his house and becomes her neighbor. Bondita is currently living with Thakumaa who has taken the oath that she will make the mind of Bondita leave her dream of becoming a “Barrister” on her own and Thakumaa also wants to defeat Anirudh.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2 20th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Aarav Agree About Geetanjali’s Decision

The episode begins with Aarav is still in guilt and goes to Badi Maa for the apologies. Badi Maa tells him that I can u understand that you are guilty and I have to forgive you, I hope you will never going to repeat this mistake ever again. Later she tells him that “I have found a girl for you.” Aarav is to her in between and says I don’t wanna know the name of any girl as I’m okay with your choice, will accept her with all my heart.”
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2, 22 May 2021, Written Update, Simar Is Perturbed!

In the new episode of the serail, you are going to see Badi Maa who is trying to explain to Indu and Avinash that the situation is all fine and all of the misunderstandings are cleared for good and then tells them that we all should opt for a fresh start. Chitra is thinking to herself that the situation has no end to it but having a fresh start is still possible.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali, 21 May 2021, Written Update, Pallavi laid 3 conditions in front of Raghav to come back home!

The episode starts with Raghav use to follow Pallavi and he reaches to her. Pallavi is in shock seeing him there and he uses to tell her that “I wished for you and see we are together now.” But Pallavi is in anger and she keeps on moving to hold her bags towards the station, she shall him “why are you stopping me?” Raghav tells her that I’m guilty and want to apologize to her.
TV & Videosgetindianews.com

Choti Sardarni 21 May 2021 Written Episode Update: Meher Vows To Find The Culprit!

We are back with the written update of the Colors serial “Choti Sardarni” of 21st May 2021 for the amusement of its fans. After the return of Meher, the show is constantly creating another level of high voltage drama which sometimes makes the show boring to watch. Unnecessarily upcoming twists and unwanted surprises are making the storyline confusing the audiences but still the craze amongst the fans is the same. In today’s episode, we will watch that Meher reminisce about the accident that took place with Sarab. Let’s go through with the written update of today’s episode of the show.
Worldgetindianews.com

Tujhse Hai Raabta, 27th May 2021, Written Episode Update, Uttara Enters To Seek Revenge From Kalyani!

The episode starts with Asawari as she notices Kalyani and pushes Dolly towards her. As awari runs from there. Kalyani grabs Dolly and takes her to the police station. On the other hand, a big stone falls in front of Malhar’s car, and his car gets destroyed. Malhar comes out of the car. Anupriya calls him and asks him to come back to the home soon. Malhar gets worried hearing Anupriya’s voice as she sounds panicked. She notices a lady who is coming into the car. She stops her car and smiles. He asks her for a lift. Malhar says to her that he is a police commissioner, she asks him to show his ID card.
Worldgetindianews.com

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, 26th May 2021, Written Update, Riddhima confuse when Vansh did not come to her!

The episode begins with Ridhima as she recalls her and Vansh’s moments and gets teary recalling all this. She gets a call from Vansh, she questions his whereabouts but the call cuts itself suddenly. Vansh texted her asking to save him. She immediately leaves to save him. On the other hand, the men keep the tear of Laila inside the locker safely. A man says if anybody will touch the table, the alarm rings immediately. Vyom learns the location where the diamond is placed.
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Sasural Simar Ka 2 25th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Reema Faces Dilemma

The episode begins with a lot of confusion in Simar’s life. Badi Simar wants to make her a daughter in law but it isn’t that easy. While the episode starts with it telling everyone about the wedding update and Badi Simar is getting worried as she knows the truth and this is making her tensed and upset. The wedding date has been fixed.
Worldgetindianews.com

Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Today Episode, 28th May 2021, Written Update: Randheer suspects Veer!

The episode begins with Amrit is ready to spend her whole life with Randheer and she is super excited about this. On the other side, Randheer also thinks about the same. But Veer has his own plans and he has been doing all these things to bring differences between Amrit and Randheer. While he is all set to execute his plan and this will be disheartening for the love birds.
Worldgetindianews.com

Udaariyaan, 19th May 2021, Written Update, Fateh Defends Tejo!

The episode begins with Everyone is waiting for Tejo but she is having a conversation with Fateh and he tells her that “everything going to be messed up if Jasmin doesn’t come and how will be going to inform this to everyone.” While everyone is waiting curiously and Tejo’s mother tries to cover the things. Nimmo overhears their convo and tells this to the family members.
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Bawara Dil, 21 May 2021, Written Update, Mangala Creates A Scene

Hope you guys are excited to know the next written update of the upcoming episode of the serial “Bawara Dil” of 21st May 2021. The serial is the remake of the Marathi TV series and after winning the heart of Marathi fans the show is winning the hearts of colors tv fans. A lot of twists and turns are covering in the show which is highly liked by its audiences and the storyline is quite interesting to watch. Let’s see what new is cooking up inside the story of the serial to keep the audiences entertained.
GolfPopculture

Paige Spiranac Says Man Harassed Her During Latest Golf Outing

Paige Spiranac revealed that a man harassed her during a recent golf outing. On Twitter, the former golf star announced that someone yelled out a derogatory word at her while she was practicing. She then sent a message for those who want to yell things at her. "I was just...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Amomama

Bride Bullies Girl with a Speech Impediment then Discovers Who She Is – Story of the Day

A woman came to a small town to meet her fiancée's family, but her encounter with a girl with a speech impediment ends up ruining her life. Sharon Messing was on top of the world. She was about to marry the man of her dreams, and achieve the kind of lifestyle she could only have dreamed of as a young girl growing up on the wrong side of the tracks in a small town.