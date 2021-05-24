Tujhse Hai Raabta, 24th May 2021, Written Update, Anupriya Know Gungun is alive!

The episode starts with Sakshi as she raises some questions and asks Virender to answer them. She says to him that why he is silent. He says to her to give him a chance to explain things. She says to him that she doesn’t want to listen to anything as she learns everything that now he is only Molkki’s husband, not her. She says from now she is no more “Sakshi Virender Pratap Singh” but only Sakshi who doesn’t have any place in his heart. She says otherwise also she has died for her.