The city of Litchfield Park has teamed with Public Surplus to auction off items no longer used or needed. The online auction will run through 5 p.m. Monday, May 10. To register, see images and description of auction items, enter bids and view the bidding history, visit the city’s website, litchfield-park.org and scroll down to the Public Surplus link, or follow the link from the city’s Facebook page, @CityofLitchfieldPark.