Many people today practically live on their smartphones, even being able to do their work on small screens or with an external screen attached. Others, on the other hand, are glued to their screens because of games. Whatever the case, it might not be a good thing for one’s overall well-being. That is one of the reasons why Google created its Digital Wellbeing suite of features. OnePlus, however, has a slightly different way of visualizing that wellbeing data and it’s putting it on your home screen with its new WellPaper live wallpaper app.