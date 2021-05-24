Worshipers at Synagogue Threatened by Men Screaming Anti-Semitic Slurs

Says police will catch the group of young men who hurled anti Semitic threats outside a synagogue in Brooklyn and damaged the car parked nearby. Officials say the assailants over the weekend yell threats and worshipers outside a synagogue in the Orthodox neighborhood of Borough Park. They say two of the men banged on the locked door of the synagogue and kicked the side mirror off a parked car. De Blasio says the NYPD will boost its presence in the city's Jewish community and places of worship. Police in New Jersey are.