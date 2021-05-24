newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Steven DenBaars, John Bowers Recognized at Compound Semiconductor Week Conference

By Sonia Fernandez for UCSB
Noozhawk
 4 days ago

To the consumer, the emergence of state-of-the-art technology can look seamless and easy: Almost like clockwork, our devices get smarter, our displays brighter, our communications faster, our instruments more powerful and efficient. In other situations, new technology appears on the market fully formed; most people know little of the years...

www.noozhawk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Kavli
Person
James Dean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid State Lighting#Solid State Laser#Advanced Engineering#Biomedical Engineering#Communications Technology#Advanced Technology#Uc Santa Barbara#Iprm#Mocvd#Mitsubishi Chemical Chair#Gan#Nitres Inc#Cree Inc#Sld Laser#Kyocera Corporation#Iscs Quantum Devices#American Physical Society#Hawks Club#Indium Phosphide#Professor Denbaars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Technology
Related
Educationtvnewscheck.com

Rohde & Schwarz University Engineering Competition Enters 17th Round

Since 2004, Rohde & Schwarz has been organizing the international Engineering Competition. This year, the entire competition was held online. The international Engineering Competition is aimed at students of electrical engineering, particularly communications engineering, as well as IT, who can participate in trending high-tech topics with practical relevance to companies. The challenge this year was to create a smart software solution to optimize a signal analysis.
Buffalo, NYUniversity at Buffalo Reporter

John Atkinson named inaugural Scott and Coleen Stevens Chair in Engineering Sustainability

Environmental engineer John D. Atkinson has been named the first Scott and Coleen Stevens Chair in Engineering Sustainability. An associate professor in the Department of Civil, Structural and Environmental Engineering, Atkinson serves as the graduate studies director of the engineering sustainability master’s degree program in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and is the director of the university’s most popular study abroad course, Costa Rica: Sustainability in Latin America, which he created in 2018.
Socorro, NMnmt.edu

John C. Frye Award Recognizes Bureau Study of High Plains Aquifer

New Mexico Bureau of Geology Senior Field Geologist Dr. Geoffrey Rawling and New Mexico Tech Assistant Professor Dr. Alex Rinehart will receive the John C. Frye Environmental Geology Award at the Geological Society of America annual meeting for their paper “Lifetime projections for the High Plains Aquifer in east-central New Mexico.” This award is presented annually to the best paper on environmental geology published either by one of the state geological surveys or by the Geological Society of America within the last 3 years.
Massachusetts Statemit.edu

MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Researchers from the MIT Senseable City Lab have uncovered a new travel pattern in human mobility that remains consistent across four continents, reports Beck Ferreira for Motherboard. “The notion that distance and frequency of visitation are related is in accordance with intuition,” the researchers explain. “What is surprising is that the relationship between these two quantities can be described by a simple and clean mathematical law.”
Boulder, COHPCwire

ColdQuanta Joins IBM Quantum Network, Bringing Cold Atom Quantum Technology to Growing Ecosystem

BOULDER, Colo., May 26, 2021 — ColdQuanta, a leader in Cold Atom Quantum Technology, today announced it has joined the IBM Quantum Network. In addition to joining the Network, ColdQuanta will also integrate with Qiskit, an open source software development kit (SDK) for working with quantum computers developed by IBM. ColdQuanta’s customers can optimize their programs for ColdQuanta’s groundbreaking quantum computer (code name “Hilbert”), a 100 qubit quantum computer that will be released later this year. Together, the companies will pursue joint development opportunities with the goal of accelerating the adoption of quantum technologies.
Chemistrycaltech.edu

Materials Science Research Lecture

Tracing Stress-driven Atomic-scale Dynamics in Metallic Glasses. Glasses belong to daily-life structural and functional materials, spanning a large number of materials classes, such as amorphous polymers, oxide glasses, molecular glasses, and metallic glasses. All these systems have some degree of metastability, which drives structural evolution with time. This is typically referred to as aging or relaxation. Whether or not aging is of relevance for a given application is determined by the time scales of the underlying structural processes. For the case of metallic glasses, relaxation time scales are sufficiently short to immediately affect engineering applications, which may have detrimental consequences for load bearing systems.
Computersarxiv.org

Inferring power system dynamics from synchrophasor data using Gaussian processes

Synchrophasor data provide unprecedented opportunities for inferring power system dynamics, such as estimating voltage angles, frequencies, and accelerations along with power injection at all buses. Aligned to this goal, this work puts forth a novel framework for learning dynamics after small-signal disturbances by leveraging Gaussian processes (GPs). We extend results on learning of a linear time-invariant system using GPs to the multi-input multi-output setup. This is accomplished by decomposing power system swing dynamics into a set of single-input single-output linear systems with narrow frequency pass bands. The proposed learning technique captures time derivatives in continuous time, accommodates data streams sampled at different rates, and can cope with missing data and heterogeneous levels of accuracy. While Kalman filter-based approaches require knowing all system inputs, the proposed framework handles readings of system inputs, outputs, their derivatives, and combinations thereof collected from an arbitrary subset of buses. Relying on minimal system information, it further provides uncertainty quantification in addition to point estimates of system dynamics. Numerical tests verify that this technique can infer dynamics at non-metered buses, impute and predict synchrophasors, and locate faults under linear and non-linear system models under ambient and fault disturbances.
Medical & Biotechsdbn.org

Bioprocess Engineer – Pilot Process Development | BlueNalu, Inc.

BlueNalu, Inc. is a fast-growing, San Diego-based company that is pioneering the production of seafood products derived directly from fish cells. Using proprietary cell biology techniques and engineering processes, BlueNalu’s platform technology can produce a wide array of value- added seafood products, that are healthy for people, humane for animals, and sustainable for the planet. Our products will contain no mercury, microplastics or other contaminants, and do not require genetic modification.
TechnologyHPCwire

Avery Design Launches PCI Express 6.0 Verification IP

TEWKSBURY, Mass., May 26, 2021 — Avery Design Systems Inc., an innovator in functional verification productivity solutions, has announced availability of major updates to the company’s flagship PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 and PIPE 6.0 VIP solution. Avery unveiled the solution at the PCI-Sig DevCon event this week. The solution supports...
ScienceHPCwire

Quantum Nanoscience Experiment in ‘Science’ Raises Questions

JÜLICH, Germany, May 28, 2021 — Quantum systems are considered extremely fragile. Even the smallest interactions with the environment can result in the loss of sensitive quantum effects. In the renowned journal Science, however, researchers from TU Delft, RWTH Aachen University and Forschungszentrum Jülich now present an experiment in which a quantum system consisting of two coupled atoms behaves surprisingly stable under electron bombardment. The experiment provide an indication that special quantum states might be realised in a quantum computer more easily than previously thought.
ComputersEurekAlert

UTSA researchers among collaborative improving computer vision for AI

MAY 26, 2021 -- Researchers from UTSA, the University of Central Florida (UCF), the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and SRI International have developed a new method that improves how artificial intelligence learns to see. Led by Sumit Jha, professor in the Department of Computer Science at UTSA, the team...
Boulder, CObizwest.com

ColdQuanta joins IBM working group for quantum-computing startups, research

BOULDER — ColdQuanta Inc. has joined a consortium of businesses and academic researchers with the International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) Quantum Network. In a statement, the Boulder company said it will integrate its existing products within Qiskit, an open-source development platform sponsored by IBM that allows developers to build control systems for quantum-computing hardware.
Engineeringarxiv.org

A High-Dynamic-Range Digital RF-Over-Fiber Link for MRI Receive Coils Using Delta-Sigma Modulation

Mingdong Fan, Robert W. Brown, Xi Gao, Soumyajit Mandal, Labros Petropoulos, Xiaoyu Yang, Shinya Handa, Hiroyuki Fujita. The coaxial cables commonly used to connect RF coil arrays with the control console of an MRI scanner are susceptible to electromagnetic coupling. As the number of RF channel increases, such coupling could result in severe heating and pose a safety concern. Non-conductive transmission solutions based on fiber-optic cables are considered to be one of the alternatives, but are limited by the high dynamic range ($>80$~dB) of typical MRI signals. A new digital fiber-optic transmission system based on delta-sigma modulation (DSM) is developed to address this problem. A DSM-based optical link is prototyped using off-the-shelf components and bench-tested at different signal oversampling rates (OSR). An end-to-end dynamic range (DR) of 81~dB, which is sufficient for typical MRI signals, is obtained over a bandwidth of 200~kHz, which corresponds to $OSR=50$. A fully-integrated custom fourth-order continuous-time DSM (CT-DSM) is designed in 180~nm CMOS technology to enable transmission of full-bandwidth MRI signals (up to 1~MHz) with adequate DR. Initial electrical test results from this custom chip are also presented.
ComputersHPCwire

Berkeley Lab Debuts Perlmutter, World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer

A ribbon-cutting ceremony held virtually at Berkeley Lab’s National Energy Research Scientific Computing Center (NERSC) today marked the official launch of Perlmutter – aka NERSC-9 – the GPU-accelerated supercomputer built by HPE in partnership with Nvidia and AMD. The HPE Cray EX supercomputer harnesses 6,159 Nvidia A100 GPUs and ~1,500 AMD Milan CPUs to deliver nearly 3.8 exaflops of theoretical “AI performance” (see endnote) or about 60 petaflops of peak double-precision (standard FP64) HPC performance.
Businessdelltechnologies.com

Dell Technologies and VMware Announce Reference Architectures for Telco

One major way technology can drive human progress is through communication. Communication Service Providers (CSPs) should be empowered to use open and modern technologies that will not only drive revenue, but also increase innovation. And within the Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business, we are enabling just that. Recently, at Dell...
ChemistryPhys.org

Comprehensive electronic-structure methods for materials design

Nicola Marzari, head of the Theory and Simulation of Materials laboratory at EFPL and director of NCCR MARVEL, has just published a review of electronic-structure methods as part of a special edition Insight on Computational Materials Design, published by Nature Materials. The article, written with Andrea Ferretti of CNR–Instituto Nanoscienze and Chris Wolverton of Northwestern University, provides an overview of these methods, discusses their application to the prediction of materials properties, and examines different strategies used to target the broader goals of materials design and discovery. Looking ahead, the authors consider emerging challenges in the predictive accuracy of the calculations, and in addressing the real-life complexity of materials and devices. They also stress the importance of the computational infrastructures that support such research, and how the planning for funding these and the supporting career models is only just beginning to emerge.
SoftwareScience Daily

Improving computer vision for AI

Researchers from UTSA, the University of Central Florida (UCF), the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and SRI International have developed a new method that improves how artificial intelligence learns to see. Led by Sumit Jha, professor in the Department of Computer Science at UTSA, the team has changed the conventional...
CollegesEurekAlert

DFG to fund eleven new collaborative research centers

The Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (DFG, German Research Foundation) is establishing eleven new Collaborative Research Centres (CRC) to promote world-class research at universities. This was announced by the relevant Grants Committee, which met by video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new CRCs will initially receive a total of approximately €138 million over a period of four years from 1 July 2021 onwards. This includes a 22-percent programme allowance for indirect project-related costs. Seven of the new consortia are CRC/Transregios (TRR) distributed across multiple applicant universities.
ElectronicsSFGate

Smart Vision Lights' linear lights recognized among the best in machine vision by Vision Systems Design's 2021 Innovators Awards program

MUSKEGON, Mich. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Smart Vision Lights, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-brightness LED lights for industrial applications, is pleased to announce that two of its products have been recognized for excellence in machine vision by Vision Systems Design's 2021 Innovators Awards program. Smart Vision Lights’ LTF...
ChemistryAzom.com

Study Reveals Key Atomic-Scale Mechanism Involved in Crystal Growth

With attractive shapes and vivid colors, a majority of crystals are undoubtedly the wonders of nature. A few crystals are also wonders of science, with revolutionary applications in optics and electronics. Therefore, identifying an optimal way to grow these crystals is crucial to more advancements. Researchers from the Argonne National...