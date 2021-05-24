Cancel
Santa Barbara County, CA

Dalai Lama Endowed Chair in Religious Studies Marks 20 Years of Tibetan Buddhism Study at UCSB

By Shelly Leachman for UCSB
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the early 1980s, José Cabezón was the Spanish translator for His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama, translating for him in Spain, Costa Rica, Mexico and, on a few occasions, in India. As a result, he became a lifelong student of the Dalai Lama. The connection endures. Cabezón today holds...

