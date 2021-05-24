Dalai Lama Endowed Chair in Religious Studies Marks 20 Years of Tibetan Buddhism Study at UCSB

Advisory:Eligible for ENGRD 310 or ENGRD 312 AND ENGWR 300; OR ESLR 340 AND ESLW 340. General Education:AA/AS Area V(b); AA/AS Area VI; CSU Area D; IGETC Area 4. This course introduces an interdisciplinary and multi-dimensional understanding of the process of globalization, including its history, socio-economic, political, and cultural causes and consequences. It focuses on how nation-states are increasingly becoming part of complex interconnected global economic, political, social, cultural, and ecological systems and structures. This course deals with how the actions of one nation state shapes trends and events in other nations. It also deals with how actions and events in one nation create a ripple effect across the globe and the extent to which nation-states are able to maintain a level of national autonomy and national identity within a global system. It utilizes globalization theories to provide a scientific framework for understanding various aspects of globalization including socio-economic, political, cultural, and ecological benefits and costs.