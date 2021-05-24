10 Actors Who Were Paid Enormous Salary Per Word

James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad has long been letting fans know that they shouldn't expect everyone to make it out of the movie alive. The first casting announcement for the movie came with the warning "Don't get too attached" and Gunn means it. Responding to a fan question about whether or not the cast knew that their characters weren't going to live through the whole film, Gunn said the answer was, in fact, yes. "Anyone who was getting killed in The Suicide Squad knew it upon getting the script," Gunn wrote on Twitter. "Or for new actors upon being offered the role."