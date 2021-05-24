Willie Nelson, family & friends back on the road again with Outlaw Music Festival Tour

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWillie Nelson, Blackbird Presents, Live Nation, and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour are thrilled to be back on the road again. Willie will once again be live and in concert with his family and friends, including Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, Ida Mae, and more as part of the 14-stop tour starting this summer. (For artists performing in various cities, please refer to the specific market lineups listed below.)

