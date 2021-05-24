newsbreak-logo
MerleFest, Presented by Window World, Announces Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Shovels & Rope, and more

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerleFest, presented by Window World, is proud to announce additional performers for MerleFest 2021, which will take place September 16-19. Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price, Shovels & Rope, Balsam Range, Jim Lauderdale, John Cowan, Peter Rowan’s Free Mexican Air Force with Los Texmaniacs, Amythyst Kiah, Yasmin Williams, and Brittney Spencer will be joining the annual homecoming of musicians and music fans on the campus of Wilkes Community College in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains. These world-class bands and artists will join previously announced performers Tedeschi Trucks (Friday), Melissa Etheridge (Sunday), Mavis Staples (Sunday), LeAnn Rimes (Friday), Sam Bush (Saturday), Donna The Buffalo (all 4 days), Scythian (Thurs., Fri., and Sat. performances), and The Waybacks (Fri. and Sat.) Additional artists scheduled to perform will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets will go on sale June 10. More information can be found at merlefest.org.

