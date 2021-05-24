Ann Wilson releases new EP of 4 unheard pre-Heart era recordings

On Friday (5-21) Jordan Davis released his new EP, Buy Dirt, and co-wrote 7 of the 8 songs. And that includes his current top 10 single, “Almost Maybe’s.” We talked to Jordan about the new songs. He told us this: “I think these eight songs work really well together, just because they were created in such a close period of time I think I was in the same head space on all of ‘em, and I got to cover one of my favorite John Prine songs to kind of kick this EP off. But, yeah, (I’m) really happy with how all these eight songs kind of blend with what I was going through during the pandemic.” : 22 (OC: During the pandemic.)