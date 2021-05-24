Ann Wilson releases new EP of 4 unheard pre-Heart era recordings

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleLegendary vocalist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ann Wilson has unveiled a collection of unreleased archival songs made with the band that she was in before Heart. The Daybreaks were a short-lived hard rock group fronted by Wilson in the late 60s. They performed in various small venues, recorded a handful of songs and released a 7” single in 1969 before she left the band to form Heart with sister Nancy. The Daybreaks EP is out now at all streaming platforms. A limited edition 10” vinyl is available for pre-order at annwilson.com with a digital redemption code.

