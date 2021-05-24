The 2021 Stock Market: Opportunities and Risks
Since the COVID pandemic hit in early 2020 and changed the entire global economy in profound ways, it's hard to say what lies ahead for the post-pandemic era. This is especially true for investors who look to the last half of 2021 to get back into the securities markets, or to enter them for the very first time. With fears of inflation, people and corporations act differently. And one thing about the post-COVID period that pretty much everyone agrees on is inflation.www.thedallasnews.net