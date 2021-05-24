Lymphedema Diagnostics Market Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2028
Lymphedema is a health condition during which arms or legs swell due to damage or poor function of the lymphatic systems. It affects only one of the extremities; however, in some cases, it affects both extremities. The lymphedema may be classified as primary and secondary and is diagnosed by imaging diagnostics and other imaging techniques.www.thedallasnews.net