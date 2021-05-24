newsbreak-logo
Baking Ingredients Market to Showcase Continued Growth in the Coming Years

thedallasnews.net
 4 days ago

According to the new market research report "Baking Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colors & Flavors, Preservatives, Fibers), Application (Bread and Sweet Bakery), and Region - Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Baking Ingredients Market is projected to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026. Increase in demand for bakery products has significantly increased the demand for baking ingredients. For high-quality professional baking, bakers need large quantities of a handful of ingredients to create everything from muffins and cupcakes to multi-tiered cakes and delicious cookies. Each baking ingredient plays its special role in the process. The processing, distribution, and storage of bakery products necessitates the use of food additives to maintain the quality and freshness that consumers expect. It is to be noted that the ingredients sometimes play different roles, depending on which baking type they are used. The chemistry of bread baking differs somewhat from baking a cake, although they share several similarities.

