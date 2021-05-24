Writer Emma Straub discusses her year, her career—and what’s up next
If a favorite bakery or bookstore in your neighborhood closed down, chances are you'd mourn a little and move on with your life. That's not how Emma Straub rolls. When her beloved Book Court—a Cobble Hill institution—shut down in 2016, she had a choice to make: Pack up and move, or open her own store.