Writer Emma Straub discusses her year, her career—and what’s up next

A confluence of factors, including COVID-19 and his own upbringing, brought director Kenny Leon to the biopic “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia.” “My mother was a gospel singer and we grew up in Florida. We went to church eight days a week and we would always hear Mahalia Jackson‘s music in our home.” He just happened to be taking comfort in the legendary gospel singer’s recordings during the pandemic when executive producer Robin Roberts and Lifetime Executive Vice President Tanya Lopez serendipitously came to him with the opportunity to tell her life story. We talked with Leon as part of our Gold Derby “Meet the Experts” directors panel. Watch our interview above.