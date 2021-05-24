newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

SiriusXM partners with TikTok on a new music channel, Pandora Playlists and more

By Sarah Perez
TechCrunch
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hosted playlists on Pandora are the first of the new initiatives to launch. Starting today, popular TikTok creators will curate, host and promote their own Pandora playlists to their fans on TikTok, starting with Bella Poarch. The TikTok influencer, who now has 69.6 million followers, is best-known for her viral lip-sync video to “M to the B,” which blew up to become the most-liked video on TikTok. She also makes videos featuring singing, dancing and gaming content, among other things, and this month released her first single, “Build a B*tch,” which has broken into Spotify’s U.S. and Global Top 50 charts.

techcrunch.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jazmine Sullivan
Person
Gwen Stefani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Streaming Music#Spotify Playlists#Video Music#Music Video#Pandora Playlists#Tiktok Radio#Global Top#Pandora Live Events#Pandora Users#Editorial Playlists#Siriusxm President#New Music#Popular Tiktok Creators#Spotify Streams#Live Radio#Audio#Videos#Tracks#Djs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral Videossiriusxm.com

Get a taste of what’s trending as TikTok Radio launches with groundbreaking music & more

Get ready to spend Summer 2021 brushing up on all your favorite viral TikTok dances. TikTok, SiriusXM, and Pandora are joining forces on the rollout of new and innovative content by creating listener experiences curated specifically for each platform’s loyal fans — delivering access to groundbreaking programming, exclusive performances, special events, and some of music’s top and emerging talent.
Musicearmilk.com

EARMILK's Top Tracks: New Music Friday Playlist [College Edition]

Get ready for another episode of top new artist releases in our New Music Friday [College Edition] in partnership with Quadio—the college/post-grad creative network and app fostering an incredible community of young creatives from various colleges and cities around the world. Each week, the editorial team at EARMILK carefully reviews fresh new tracks submitted through the Quadio network and picks out a handful of music from students and young independent artists that are defining the sounds of tomorrow.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Transfer Spotify Playlists to Apple Music

There are several great music streaming apps out there, but carrying all your stuff over to a new service can be a pain. We’ll show you how to move your music from Spotify to Apple Music with all your playlists intact. Unfortunately, transferring playlists between services is not something that...
Musicrelix

Hermanos Gutiérrez Share Animated Video and Spotify Playlist of Musical Influences

The aptly named guitar duo Hermanos Gutiérrez features brothers Alejandro and Stephan Gutiérrez. The two musicians draw on the Latin America sound of the 1950s for their instrumental offerings. Today they have released a video for their new song, “Esperanza” which features animation by Spanish visual artist María Medem. As Alejandro Gutiérrez explains, “’Esperanza’ is the name of a woman riding on her horse through the desert, who connected to nature and is transported to a dream world. The dream is a metaphor, with the hope that we’ll all be close again.”
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Benzinga

SiriusXM, TikTok, Pandora Forge Content Collaboration

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI), TikTok, and Pandora have collaborated for new and advanced content launches across their platforms. SiriusXM will launch TikTok Radio this summer which will be available in vehicles and as a streaming channel on the SiriusXM App, desktop, and every connected device. Pandora launched a series...
Behind Viral VideosRadio Ink

TikTok Creators On SiriusXM

SiriusXM, TikTok and Pandora are teaming up to launch is TikTok Radio. The full-time music channel will be presented by TikTok creators, tastemakers, and DJs. Ahead of the full launch this summer, Pandora is presenting a series of playlists hosted by top TikTok creators including Bella Poarch, Christian Shelton and Nick Tangorra. TikTok creators will take listeners through their favorite songs with special commentary about their selections.
Behind Viral Videosseattlepi.com

TikTok Creator Victoria Paris Signs With Range Media Partners

After creating a TikTok account on a whim as a way to drive traffic to her Depop store, Paris gained over 800,000 followers in her first four months on the platform. Considered one of the fastest-growing content creators on TikTok with over one million followers, Paris earns an average of 1.1 million likes on her posts per day. She uploads about 30 videos a day that capture her daily routine in New York City.
Beauty & Fashioncascadebusnews.com

Amazon Music Introduces In-App Merchandise Store for Artists, Exclusive Collections

Amazon has recently announced another push into branded merchandising by introducing a built-in platform on Amazon Music. This eCommerce platform will feature exclusive products from top acts like Weezer, Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Florida Georgia Line, etc. New features make the platform more attractive for users; hence artists spending more time making Amazon promo.
CelebritiesRadio Ink

Andy Cohen Launches SiriusXM Channel

Andy Cohen’s Kiki Lounge is a new music channel on SiriusXM. The producer, and radio and TV host will feature deep cuts from his favorite artists. “This is a pure passion project for me; I’ve been making mix tapes for my friends since mixtapes were a thing, and this is the ultimate expression of sharing my love of music with my (virtual) pals,” said Cohen.
Musicwglt.org

Spotify Playlist: New Music For June On Highway 309

You never know what you’ll hear traveling Highway 309, but what you do hear ... will be good. Folk, pop, rock, soul, gospel, Americana, jazz, blues (and then some) are all part of the mix. That includes new music in the past few weeks from Joy Oladokun, Current Joys, Robert Finley, Shannon McNally, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Dom La Nena, Ratboys, Guided by Voices, Yola, and central Illinois artists Nolan Kelly and The Something Brothers.
Behind Viral VideosBillboard

The Deals: Phoebe Bridgers Signs MUNA, TikTok Links With SiriusXM

"Phoebe asked us to be in a four person couple with her,” said MUNA in a statement. “We said, ‘Sadly, we are all taken but we will happily sign to your record label for the small fee of 10 million dollars.’ After much negotiation, she obliged. We look forward to this lifelong partnership and Phoebe raising our first born children, as was included in the contract. This will be the last time we speak publicly as we will be giving her our voices in a cursed golden locket (with the exception of our bi-monthly contribution to the Podcast Industrial Complex). And maybe some music."
MusicPosted by
Teen Vogue

SEVENTEEN, Tinashe, Griff, and More: Best New Music Friday

This week's Best New Music features fresh releases from SEVENTEEN members Wonwoo and Mingyu, Griff, Tinashe, NIKI, and more. SEVENTEEN members Wonwoo and Mingyu have teamed up with singer LeeHi for a lovely bossa nova-infused single about hiding a love that doesn't seem possible just yet, and reckoning with shifting friendship dynamics. LeeHi's beautiful voice compliments the duo well, painting a portrait of pining and expectations. The music video — directed by Jong-Kwan Kim of Josée and Persona — is part of SEVENTEEN's “Power of Love” project, and feels like a mini coming-of-age drama about three people reevaluating their friendship in light of ~feelings~.
MusicL.A. Weekly

From Snoop to Bad Brains — the New LA Weekly Playlist is Live

From Snoop to Bad Brains: The fifty-fourth LA Weekly playlist, reviewing the musicians that we’ve been writing about all week, is live now. There’s hip-hop from Snoop, Dre and 2Pac, electronic music from BIIANCO and Eli & Fur, punk from the Bad Brains, metal from Cradle of Filth, and so much more.
MusicPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

New Music: Twenty One Pilots, Florence+The Machine, Dayglow, +More

It's another week jam-packed with new music releases. Every week we talk about the new alternative music releases. Whether it's albums, singles, or remastered albums, we cover it all. If you want to hear the latest alternative music, make sure to check out Sunday Studio Cuts every week on WRRV. At 10 p.m. each Sunday, Taylor plays the newest music that you normally wouldn't hear on air.
Musicinlander.com

Fake Famous, the latest Serial pod, new music and more!

HBO Max documentary Fake Famous had the opportunity to educate its viewers on social media influencers and poke fun at those influencers, too. Unfortunately, filmmaker and tech writer Nick Bilton decided to focus on the mockery, and while I can certainly enjoy a laugh or 10 at people obsessed with their Instagram-focused lives trying to turn their feeds into businesses, the gags get old pretty fast. After a surface-level introduction to a slew of wannabe-famous young Los Angelenos, Bilton picks three out of a casting call and decides he's going to make them internet-famous by buying them followers and staging a lot of glammy-looking photos. There's no in-depth reporting, no expert talking heads, no social scientists interviewed. I was bored before the halfway mark, and I'm guessing you will be, too. (DAN NAILEN)
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Polo G, 42 Dugg, Latto, and More

Music releases continue to pick up as we head into the summer. This week, Polo G and Lil Wayne teamed up for a melodic new record “Gang Gang.” Roddy Ricch has returned, dropping “Stunnaman” with some help from Birdman. And Kirk Franklin and Lil Baby joined forces for the gospel-infused anthem “We Win.” Latto, 42 Dugg, City Girls, and more also dropped some new heat.