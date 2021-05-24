SiriusXM partners with TikTok on a new music channel, Pandora Playlists and more

"Phoebe asked us to be in a four person couple with her,” said MUNA in a statement. “We said, ‘Sadly, we are all taken but we will happily sign to your record label for the small fee of 10 million dollars.’ After much negotiation, she obliged. We look forward to this lifelong partnership and Phoebe raising our first born children, as was included in the contract. This will be the last time we speak publicly as we will be giving her our voices in a cursed golden locket (with the exception of our bi-monthly contribution to the Podcast Industrial Complex). And maybe some music."