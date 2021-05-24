newsbreak-logo
Blockchain, The Perfect Tech For Gamification?

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

The inclusion of gamification in software applications is growing rapidly around the world. By creating a game around accomplishing goals, and giving gamified rewards for milestones reached during the process of accomplishing that goal, individuals and organizations are experiencing more motivation, higher engagement, increased productivity, and greater happiness.

cryptonews.com
#Tech#Smart Contracts#Digital Technology#Interactive Software#Software Developers#Cryptonews Com#Nft#British#Algorand#Fortnite#Video Game Gamification#Gamification Principles#Blockchain Technology#Digital Products#App Developers#Gamified Rewards#Gamified Elements#Cryptocurrencies#Digital Art#Collaborative Tasks
