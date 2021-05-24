Arkansas Casinos Continue Upward Climb Even as Sports Gambling Stumbles
Arkansas casinos are showing the same trends as those in other states. As the US begins to step out of the year-long chaos of COVID-19, gaming properties have begun to rebound and are reporting consistently improved numbers. Arkansas casinos are included, as well, as the state’s gambling facilities performed better in April than they did in March. Sports gambling revenue, however, stumbled slightly as there were no big-ticket sports events on the calendar.www.gamblingnews.com