newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Arkansas Casinos Continue Upward Climb Even as Sports Gambling Stumbles

By Erik Gibbs
gamblingnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArkansas casinos are showing the same trends as those in other states. As the US begins to step out of the year-long chaos of COVID-19, gaming properties have begun to rebound and are reporting consistently improved numbers. Arkansas casinos are included, as well, as the state’s gambling facilities performed better in April than they did in March. Sports gambling revenue, however, stumbled slightly as there were no big-ticket sports events on the calendar.

www.gamblingnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#Casino Gambling#Revenue Gains#Total Revenue#Southland#The Saracen Casino Resort#Saracen#Sports Gambling Revenue#Casino Operations#Gaming Properties#Bets#March Revenue#Updated Gaming Options#Increase#Gaming Representatives#Positive Gains#Racing#April#Pope County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
College Basketball
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan Stategamblingnews.com

iGaming, Sports Gambling Push Michigan over $1bn in Gambling Revenue

Michiganders love to gamble and, for years, the state missed out on all the revenue that it could have been earning from the gaming industry. Michigan has a few land-based casinos that have contributed to the local economy, but sports gambling and iGaming were missing from the equation. That changed this year, however, and the response has been more than significant. In less than four months, Michigan’s sports gambling and iGaming markets have reported total gross gaming revenue (GGR) of well over $1 billion.
GamblingBirmingham Star

Gambling public returns as casinos have record breaking quarter

America's casinos announced that they had matched their best-ever earnings during the first quarter of 2021, indicating that in spite of the Covid pandemic, the gambling public is returning to the nation's casinos. Figures released by the American Gaming Association indicate that casinos took in over $11 billion in the...
Gamblingmymmanews.com

Reliable Online Gambling with Parimatch Casino

Parimatch Casino is a new player in the gambling industry. This Australian brand was registered only in 2021, but it has already earned a good reputation on the international gambling market. Initially, Parimatchwin Casino was aimed at the attraction of gamblers from Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. However, today, this...
Gamblinglasvegasadvisor.com

Are casino owners allowed to gamble on their own machines?

Assuming you're referring to Nevada, the answer is a qualified "no." Michael Lawton, our contact at the Gaming Control Board, tells us that casino owners, directors, and officers are forbidden from playing table games and slots and from placing sports bets at their own property or any affiliated one. There are exceptions for poker and off-track pari-mutuel betting, which explains why Jackie Gaughan was a regular fixture in his own poker room at the El Cortez.
Gamblingvoticle.com

Gambling Online: Live Dealer Casino Games

Online casinos with live dealer casino games are still very expensive for the gaming companies. In ordinary online casino a simple server will deal with hundreds and thousands of casino players, but because for your live dealer casino games it's more troublesome. To run the company, it is essential to have assumptions, special equipment (video cameras, actual casino tables, etc.), smart traders, powerful servers for video programming, gear to broadcast the video online. All that, of course, increases the prices of live dealer casino games many times. That is why online casinos are providing its players only limited number of those games with live dealers. Aside from the games are the most popular ones. An additional thing stressing the gaming companies more than the costs of the games is confidence in the honesty of the internet casino games. Vast majority of players think that there is more chances to beat the online casino with live dealer roulette or blackjack casino games than using a pure computer trader simulation.
Phoenix, AZindiancountrytoday.com

Feds OK tribal casino, sports betting deal

PHOENIX — Gambling on sporting events and online fantasy sports betting became legal in Arizona on Monday, along with a host of new gambling options at tribal casinos, after the U.S. Department of the Interior approved an updated tribal gaming compact with the state. The approval puts into effect emergency...
Gamblingcasinocitytimes.com

Casino City’s Friday Five: Slots, poker and sports betting edition

This week we have a variety of news to cover. Intertops Poker is hosting yet another bonus spins week for its players. Also, we have a major jackpot win at a California casino, a sportsbook opening inside a sports arena, Canada moving in the right direction for single-bet sports wagering, and poker tournament news out of Florida.
Arkansas Statecasino.org

Casino Revenue Up Overall in Arkansas, Even With Fewer Sportsbook Bets

Arkansas’ casinos had a combined higher win total during April than in the previous month. This occurred despite a decline in bets placed at each casino sportsbook. Overall, the three licensed casinos in Arkansas won a combined $2.4 million more in April than in March, according to figures released this week by the Arkansas Racing Commission.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

Casino gambling regulations passed in Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska casinos, previously stalled at the start, can soon begin applying for essentials like gaming licenses. The legislature signed off on the final bills to get it all regulated. Those bills will now push multiple massive projects forward, like the one planned for the Lincoln Race...
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Sports betting, new casino games coming to Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sports betting may arrive in Arizona as soon as this fall, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming. The tribal casino and sports betting deal also allows tribes to offer games that have never been offered before. Casino Del Sol CEO Kimberly Van Amburg...
Massachusetts Statecdcgamingreports.com

Revenues continue comeback at Massachusetts casinos

After posting their best month since before the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the casinos and slots parlor in Massachusetts reported similarly positive revenue figures for the month of April, generating the largest monthly state tax haul since February 2020. The slots parlor at Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore...
Arkansas StateKATV

Arkansas woman wins $1 million on $20 lottery ticket, plans to continue working

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Arkansas woman won a $1 million prize on a $20 lottery scratch-off ticket, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Wednesday. Becky Elliott of Stuttgart said she plans to use her winnings to pay bills, and to help her children and grandchildren, the lottery said in a news release. She said she plans to continue working because, "I'm not really the type to retire."
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

DraftKings to fund research into problem gambling in sports betting

New York-listed sports betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has agreed a financial commitment to the International Center for Responsible Gaming's (ICRG) fund to support research on sports betting. With the support of DraftKings, the ICRG will now proceed with a competitive request for applications from researchers interested in pursuing...
Gamblingcryptonewspipe.com

Why Is Bet365 So Popular Among Betting Experts?

Bet365 is a European online gambling company that offers a platform for placing sports bets and playing casino games. There are just under 150 casino games to choose from, but that’s because Bet365 focuses on quality rather than quantity. Bet365 covers almost all of them when it comes to sports, starting with the standard ones like basketball, baseball, football, and hockey to MMA, motorsports, and golf.
Colorado Statelineups.com

Tennessee and Colorado Report April Sports Betting Numbers

The total sports betting handle in Tennessee fell by more than 16% after an impressive month of March. With the decrease, the total handle came in at just $172.4 million. The April total might not have been that impressive, but it did push Tennessee over the $1 billion mark in total sports betting handle since November. This is the fastest that any state has gone over that number, passing up some large sports betting markets.
Gamblingtotalgamingnetwork.com

Does Online Gambling Harm the Attendance of Regular Casinos?

Gambling has been known since ancient times. Modernity has allowed a person to choose a way of entertainment between a stationary casino and an online platform. Each of these options has its own pros and cons. Of course, online gambling is developing faster, thanks to the possibilities of introducing innovative technologies. At the same time, different players have their own preferences in choosing where to get adrenaline. It is worth comparing the advantages and disadvantages of both types of gambling in order to then draw a conclusion about the influence of online casinos on the attendance of stationary establishments.