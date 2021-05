About 45% of Arizonans have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. But demand for the shot has slowed — that means more doses are going to waste. Each of the approved vaccines has different storage requirements. The Pfizer vaccine, for example, has six doses in a vial which have to be administered within hours once the vial is opened, or they’ll be unusable. In the early days of the vaccine rollout, when vaccines were in extremely short supply, that meant providers might scramble to find people to vaccinate at the end of the day to avoid wasting doses.