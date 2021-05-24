From Adele to Elvis: the 10 best Bob Dylan cover versions

An hour’s worth of Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” — is this too many “One Too Many Mornings”? Give it a try. These 14 different versions, stretching from the original recording released in early 1964 to a live tape from 1995, illustrate Dylan as an artist in constant motion. Whether onstage with The Hawks or in a Nashville studio with Johnny Cash, whether blazing with the Rolling Thunder Revue or solo acoustic in the 1980s, Bob never really settled on a stock arrangement for this tune. Instead, he almost always approached it with fresh ears, as though he was writing it anew every time, discovering that “restless, hungry feeling” all over again. “One Too Many Mornings,” like the relationship it so touchingly depicts, is beautifully unfinished. And it seems like Bob likes it that way. | t wilcox.