Checkout that shopping cart right now: Get your online retail therapy fix with free shipping to Singapore
Fashion. Lingerie. Cosmetics. Books. Online shoppers, here are our favourite stores with free delivery to Singapore. Yes, we’re all guilty of burning our precious hours online, whether it’s for work, pinning home goals inspo, planning our next staycay, treating ourselves to designer bags, or opening tabs for our other addiction: online shopping in Singapore. Here, we’ve duly compiled the best stores so you can shop online like a pro and pick up free (yes, you read that right) or affordable shipping to Singapore. Your credit cards may hate us, but we know you’ll appreciate this guide that will help you save on delivery. Psst: take note that shipping may be delayed due to the Covid-19 situation. But hey, that ain’t stopping us from filling those carts!thehoneycombers.com