There are two common mistakes that people make when trying to correct their posture. And the first one is over correcting. What that means is if you're hunched forward and you notice that your posture is really bad, you might have a tendency to just go back super arched into the extreme opposite direction. Now the body does prefer variety. But when you go into the extremes of motion for too long, the body does experience aches and pains. And the second mistake that people make is that they have a tendency to demonize positions, saying that you should never bend forward, or you should never arch. With that type of mindset, your body actually gets really scared and freaked out and can develop its own aches and pains in defense of that mindset.